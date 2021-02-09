Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign

The first person to receive the vaccine in the country was Parsa Namaki, the son of Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran, Feb 10 (IANS) Iran on Tuesday started the nationwide vaccination campaign against Covid-19, using Russia's Sputnik V jabs, official news agency IRNA reported.

According to the health ministry's plan, the first to be inoculated are the medical and service workers employed at intensive care units where Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

In a second stage, people aged over 65 with underlying diseases across the country will be vaccinated.

The Iranian Ministry of Health announced 89 new deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 58,625.

As reported by the ministry's official website, 7,640 new infections were confirmed between Monday and Tuesday, leading to an overall count of 1,481,396 cases in the country.

--IANS

int/rs