Iran, Tajikistan share stance on Afghan issue: Ebrahim Raisi

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], September 18 (ANI): Iran and Tajikistan have concurring stances on the need to achieve peace and security in Afghanistan for the sake of regional stability, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday after meeting with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, in Dushanbe.



"Our positions on the situation in Afghanistan are close. Not only did the foreigners fail to achieve stability and ensure security in Afghanistan, but they also managed to even worsen the situation. Stability is needed there," Sputnik quoted Raisi as saying.

The Iranian president stressed that an inclusive Afghan government is a prerequisite to achieving peace both domestically and regionally and driving out the forces that support terrorists, Iranian IRNA reported.

Tajikistan shares this stance and is ready to facilitate the reconciliation of rival political factions in Afghanistan, Rahmon said.

"We, Tajikistan and Iran, as the neighbours sharing one language and one culture are more than others interested in achieving security in Afghanistan," the Tajik president said.

Eight documents of cooperation in various fields were signed in Tajikistan by cabinet members of Iran and Tajikistan in presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.

The signed documents include six memorandums of understanding, one agreement, and one technical protocol on customs cooperation.

Before 17 September 2021, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) had eight members, including China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan; Iran which had already held observer status at the Organization became its permanent membership on the day. (ANI)

