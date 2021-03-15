Iran to appoint special rapporteur on sanctions

Tehran, March 15 (IANS) Iran will appoint a special rapporteur pertaining to the impact of western sanctions on the Iranian people, a senior official said

"We have decided to appoint a special rapporteur to assess the impact of unjust sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on the Iranian nation," Ali Baqeri Kani, the head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights, was quoted as saying on Sunday by Xinhua news agency.