Iran to focus on inclusive govt, terrorism, illicit drugs trafficking at Tehran Ministerial Meeting on Afghanistan

"It is expected that Iran's initiative which has been welcomed by all neighbouring countries' foreign ministers could pave the ground for addressing some common concerns such as humanitarian and relief operation, trade exchanges, border security, fighting terrorism, illicit drugs trafficking and other organized crimes through constructive dialogues, and it results in fruitful outcomes for a shared and sustained future," read a statement by Iran Embassy in New Delhi.Foreign ministers of the neighbouring countries including China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, together with Russia upon Iran's invitation will gather in Tehran to discuss how the surrounding nations of Afghanistan can contribute to the peace, security and development of this country in particular through the formation of an inclusive government with the active participation of all ethnic groups in the new situation."This meeting will take place in continuation and as the second round of the discussions which was virtually hosted by Pakistan on September 8th, 2021," added the statement.Iran strongly believes and shares that a stable, secured and developed Afghanistan with a flourished and sustainable economy will ensure the interests of all of its neighbours in the region."Further, the people of Afghanistan should have the right to freedom and other basic human rights and it is the Afghan people who could determine their own future and destiny. The independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should also be maintained and respected, and its territory should not be used for any threat or terror against other countries and nations under any circumstances," read the statement.During India's UNSC presidency last month, a UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2593 was passed. This resolution demands that Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country or to finance terrorist acts including terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)."Reminding of around 3 million Afghan refugees already living in Iran, and its continued offer of humanitarian supports and services to Afghans, the Islamic Republic of Iran has stood with Afghanistan in difficult times, in particular, its resistance against foreign occupation and coping with severe impacts of natural disasters," read the statement."However, at the current situation and with the new waves of refugees from Afghanistan, other countries should not evade from their duty of assisting neighbours to Afghanistan including Iran who bears the heavy burden of hosting them," added the statement. (ANI)