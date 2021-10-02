Iran unveils indigenous tactical radar, simulator

The "Hormuz" mid-range radar is capable of calculating the velocity and distance of targets with high accuracy and transfering data to the fire control system for the launch of air defence missiles, Xinhua news agency quoted the Iranian Air Defence Commander Alireza Sabahi Fard as saying.

Tehran, Oct 3 (IANS) The Iranian Air Defense unveiled an indigenous tactical radar and a simulator on Saturday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The new radar features its enhanced combat capabilities, less time for repair and maintenance, and higher precision in detecting targets, Sabahi Fard said.

Moreover, the "Shams" simulator will be used against ballistic missiles and a range of other targets, and it can simulate action against various targets in long ranges through modern combat scenarios, he added.

