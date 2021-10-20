Iran urges UN action against Israeli threats to n-programme

Tehran, Oct 20 (IANS) Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi has called for an action by the UN Security Council (UNSC) to tackle rising Israeli threats to Tehran's nuclear programme.

In a letter to the UNSC on Tuesday, Takht Ravanchi said over the past months, the number and intensity of Israel's "provocative and adventuristic threats" to Iran's nuclear programme have consistently grown and reached an alarming level, Xinhua reported on Wednesday citing Tasnim news agency.