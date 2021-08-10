Iran urges US to quit 'pressure policy'

Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday that the incumbent US administration should realise that it will not gain anything related to the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known also as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if it adheres to "Trump's mentality", reports Xinhua news agency.

Tehran, Aug 10 (IANS) A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged the US to give up the "pressure policy" pursued by former American President Donald Trump.

The US needs to change its approach and considers the realities on the ground, Khatibzadeh said, adding that Trump's policy of maximum pressure has failed.

Asked about the pause in Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA, he said that Iran was busy with the transition of administration recently and new President Ebrahim Raisi will decide on the process of negotiations.

Anti-Tehran sanctions should be lifted, Khatibzadeh said, adding that "Iran would not accept anything less than the JCPOA" which resulted in the removal of western sanctions on the Islamic Republic in 2015.

Trump withdrew from the 2015 agreement in May 2018 and unilaterally re-imposed old and new sanctions on Iran.

In response, Iran has gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments to the deal since May 2019.

After six rounds of talks in Vienna since April, the parties said serious differences remain between Iran and the US for the revitalisation of the deal.

The sixth round of talks ended on June 20, with the talks currently on hiatus.

