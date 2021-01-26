Iran warns to stop IAEA additional protocol inspections

"The parliament Law of Strategic Action Plan (to Counter Sanctions) is completely clear. If JCPOA parties fail to comply with their obligations, Iran should stop inspections pertaining to the Additional Protocol of the IAEA, which Iran is implementing voluntarily," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a briefing on Monday.

"However, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA will not be suspended, and it does not mean the expel of IAEA inspectors in general, but it means the cessation of inspections related to the additional protocol," he said.

Former US President Donald Trump had unilaterally withdrawn the country from the JCPOA in May 2018.

As a result of the US' unilateral exit, Iran has surpassed JCPOA-stipulated limits on its uranium enrichment level and on its stockpiles of heavy water and low-enriched uranium.

Iran has also lifted JCPOA limitations on its nuclear research and development activities.

On January 4, the Islamic Republic launched 20 per cent uranium enrichment process as part of the country's Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions which was approved by the parliament in December 2020.

--IANS

ksk/