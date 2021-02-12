Irani apprises LS of 3 pension schemes for destitute women

Irani said that under the first scheme 'Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme', pension is to be provided to the widows of Below Poverty Line (BPL) households. This is a sub-scheme under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) of the Rural Development Ministry.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday apprised the Lok Sabha of the three pension schemes being implemented by the Centre for the destitute women across all the states and union territories.

Under the scheme, Central assistance at Rs 300 per month is to be provided to the widows in the age-group of 40-79 years of age and amount is increased to Rs 500 per month on attaining 80 years.

The second scheme 'Swadhar Greh Scheme' provides a supportive institutional framework for women victims of trafficking so that they can lead their life with dignity and conviction.

Shelter, food, clothing, medical care, legal aid and vocational training are to be provided to such women under the scheme.

The third scheme 'Home for Widows' has been set up in Uttar Pradesh with a capacity of 1,000 inmates to provide widows a safe and secure place of stay, health services, nutritious food, legal and counselling services.

The beneficiaries under the NSAP schemes are calculated on the basis of poverty ratio estimated 2004-05.

--IANS

awd/sdr/pgh