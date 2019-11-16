Irani performs with swords at function in Gujarat

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Talwar Raas', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Irani, who could be seen wielding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the girls performing there.



The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.

'Talwar Raas', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. (ANI)