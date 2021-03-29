Iranian authorities warn against Covid resurgence

Tehran, March 29 (IANS) The latest resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran is serious, the country's Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced.
The hospitalisation rate is on the rise throughout the country, and the risk of a new wave is serious, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Sunday
The authorities had warned against travels and mass gatherings during the Iranian New Year holidays, which started on March 21.
The Covid-19 cases rose to 1,855,674 in Iran on Sunday, of whom 62,397 have died so far.
Iran announced its first cases on February 19, 2020.
--IANS
ksk/