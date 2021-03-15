Iranian authorities warn against new Covid wave

The observance of health protocols in the country has reached its lowest level in the past four months, Xinhua news agency quoted Sima Sadat Lari, the Ministry spokeswoman, as saying at a briefing on Sunday.

Tehran, March 15 (IANS) Iran's Health Ministry has warned against a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic during the country's new year, Nowruz, celebrations which are scheduled to begin on March 20.

Amid non-compliance with the health protocols and rising cases of Covid-19 variants, travels and gatherings during Nowruz would all be serious warning signs for a new wave of the disease, said Lari.

"We hope that all people observe the hygiene principles, and avoid unnecessary travels and gatherings to prevent another wave of this disease in the country," she noted.

The Ministry reported 7,593 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, raising the total nationwide tally to 1,746,953.

The pandemic has so far claimed 61,230 lives, up by 88 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.

Of the newly infected, 748 were hospitalised, said Lari.

A total of 1,492,488 people have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals, while 3,831 remain in intensive care units, she added.

Iran announced its first Covid-19 cases on February 19, 2020.

