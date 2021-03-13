Iranian commercial ship attacked in Mediterranean Sea

"After an explosive object hit the Iran Shahrekord container ship in the international waters of the Mediterranean Sea, a part of the ship's hull was damaged," Xinhua news agency quoted Ali Ghiasian, spokesman of Iran Shipping Company, as saying on Friday.

Tehran, March 13 (IANS) An Iranian commercial ship was attacked in the Mediterranean Sea, according to local media reports.

The fire caused by the explosive object was immediately contained by the crew of the ship, he added.

Meanwhile, the Hamshahrionline news website reported that the attack occurred on Wednesday when the ship was on its way to Europe from Iran.

None of the crew was injured in the "terrorist" attack, Ghiasian noted.

Iran Shahrekord will continue its route after repairing and assessing the damage, he said.

Such terrorist acts are examples of piracy and against the international law, the official said, adding Iran will launch investigations to identify the perpetrators.

