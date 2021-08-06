Iranian exports to Afghanistan dip 85 pc amid large scale violence

Tehran [Iran], August 6 (ANI): Amid the escalating violence in Afghanistan, exports from Iran to the war-torn country have declined more than 85 per cent.



"With the escalation of the conflict in Afghanistan, the number of trucks carrying Iranian goods to this country has decreased from 100 trucks every day to two or three trucks per day," said Hossein Salimi, Head of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, as quoted by The Tehran Times.

Taliban has been aggressively targeting the Afghan government and its forces. So far, the terrorist group has taken control over several key areas of the country.

Iranian exports to Afghanistan in the last two weeks have been only 15 per cent of the figure for the same period in the previous year, Salimi said.

"When turmoil or conflict arises in a country, the first area that will suffer is that country's economy and trade," he added.

On the ongoing situation in the neighbouring country, the Iranian official said, "We still do not have an accurate estimate of the amount of damage inflicted on Iranian traders. We have to see how long this situation will last."

Over the decline in the two countries trade, Salimi said: "If this situation continues for even another month, we will not reach 50 per cent of our normal export volume to Afghanistan this year."

Iran has targeted USD 2.7 billion of exports to Afghanistan in the current year. However, owing to violence in the country, this goal will not be possible, The Tehran Times reported. (ANI)

