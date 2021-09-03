Iranian FM urges Europe to play 'constructive' role in n-talks

The "illegal" US measures in 2018 to exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and re-impose sanctions on Iran, as well as European countries' "inaction" in this regard are responsible for the current unfavourable situation, Amir Abdollahian said in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Tehran, Sep 3 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian called for Europe's "constructive" act to protect Tehran's nuclear interests, which were harmed after Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Unfortunately, the current US government has continued to use sanctions as a tool to put pressure on Tehran, Xinhua news agency quoted the Iranian Minister as saying.

"However, it should know that we do not surrender in the face of such pressures," Amir Abdollahian said, urging Europe's "constructive role by adopting tactful positions in the area".

"The Islamic Republic is prepared to take part in the negotiations which would bring tangible results" in protecting Iran's rights and interests, he was quoted as saying.

Le Drian, for his part, expressed the hope that negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA will resume and will result in fruition.

The JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began in-person talks on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions over a possible return of Washington to the agreement and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the deal.

After six rounds of talks, the parties have said serious differences remain between Iran and the US for the revitalization of the deal.

--IANS

ksk/