  4. Iranian FM Zarif thanks India for Islamic Revolution anniversary greetings

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 11th, 2021, 09:36:02hrs
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (Photo Credit - Reuters)

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Thursday thanked India for extending greetings on the eve of the Islamic Revolution anniversary.

Thanking India and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he tweeted, "Many thanks to you my friend and the people and Government of India. I look forward to continuing to work with you to further strengthen our bilateral relations".
Iranian Revolution refers to the popular movement in Iran (1979) to overthrow a pro-western monarchy and establish an Islamic republic. As a result of the Iranian Revolution, Iran became the Islamic Republic.
11 February 2020 marks the 41st anniversary of the Iranian Revolution. (ANI)

