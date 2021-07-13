Iranian lawmakers seek to ban talks with US unless Parliament permits

Based on the motion, violation of the provisions of this law, if passed by the parliament, would be subject to "punishment", Xinhua news agency quoted the report published on Monday as saying.

Tehran, July 13 (IANS) Iranian lawmakers have drafted a motion which seeks to ban talks with the US unless Parliament permits, a state media report said.

The lawmakers said that the Iranian Prliament was not informed about the details of pervious negotiations between Iran and the United States which resulted in the 2015 nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Unfortunately, the US reneged on the promises on the JCPOA," the lawmakers said in the motion bill.

"Therefore, in order to prevent the re-abuse it is necessary for any (Iranian) government to firstly seek parliament's approval for any negotiation with the US officials," it added.

Under the deal reached in 2015, Tehran agreed to roll back parts of its nuclear program in exchange for decreased economic sanctions.

However, Iran gradually stopped implementing parts of its commitments in May 2019, one year after the administration of former US President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

The JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began in-person meetings on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions over a possible return of Washington to the agreement and how to ensure its full and effective implementation.

After six rounds of talks, the parties recently said serious differences remain between Iran and the US for restoration of the deal.

