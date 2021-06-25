  1. Sify.com
  4. Iranian leader gets 1st dose of domestic COVID vaccine

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 25th, 2021, 16:25:06hrs
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Tehran [Iran], June 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received the first shot of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Barekat, on Friday and thanked the developers for their efforts.

"Receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists," Khamenei's official Twitter posted, accompanied by a video of the procedure.
Khamenei further expressed his gratitude to the researchers and developers who "made scientific & practical efforts to provide the country with such a great, prestigious capability."
Iran has confirmed more than 3.12 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 83,000 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

