Iran's Bushehr nuke plant to restart operation soon

"The temporary shutdown of the Bushehr nuclear power plant was due to technical issues. This problem is almost solved and the power plant will enter the circuit within the next two or three days," Xinhua news agency quoted Salehi as saying on Saturday.

Tehran, June 27 (IANS) Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which was shut down temporarily last week, will enter the circuit in the coming days.

"The current fuel of Bushehr power plant will run out in the next two or three months, and we will load the new fuel," he said.

On June 20, the AEOI announced "temporary" closure of the Bushehr nuclear power plant and its disconnection from the Iranian national electricity network.

The Bushehr power plant, located 17 km southeast of the city of Bushehr and under the cooperation with Russia, began supplying electricity in September 2011.

In November 2014, Iran and Russia signed a cooperation agreement to add a second and third reactors to the plant, which are scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

