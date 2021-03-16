Iran's IRGC unveils underground missile city

"Today we are witnessing a very vast growth of (Iran's) missile power in the field of naval warfare," Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the IRGC, said on Monday while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the missile city at an undisclosed location.

Tehran, March 16 (IANS) The naval force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled a new missile city equipped with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and electronic warfare systems.

As seen in footage broadcast by state TV, a number of ballistic and cruise missile systems with various ranges were displayed in the event.

The projectiles can be fired from underground tunnels at the site, from mobile launchers, or from the Iranian civil defence system's facilities, according to the local media reports.

Moreover, the missile city's equipment is capable of laying naval mines within different ranges, firing in motion, covering a 360-degree field of view, and countering electronic warfare systems.

The equipment has been locally developed by Defence Ministry, Iranian knowledge-based companies, and the IRGC's research departments.

