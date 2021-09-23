Iran's new govt to resume nuke talks: FM

"We are seriously reviewing the history of (nuclear) negotiations, and the new government will resume the talks," Xinhua news agency quoted Amir Abdollahian as saying during in a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Tehran, Sep 23 (IANS) Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the new government of President Ebrahim Raisi will resume nuclear talks aimed at the revival of 2015 landmark deal.

"Iran neither wastes time, nor accepts unconstructive behaviour of the US, and it will not procrastinate the country with empty promises," he was quoted as saying.

"Unfortunately, (US President Joe) Biden government's behaviour and policies in relation to Iran and JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) have so far been unconstructive," said the Iranian Minister.

Despite criticizing verbally former US President Donald Trump's policies, Biden has followed the same policies toward Iran in practice, Amir Abdollahian said, adding that "our criterion is the action of other parties and not their comments".

The JCPOA Joint Commission, attended by the US delegation indirectly, began in-person meetings on April 6 in Vienna to continue previous discussions over a possible return of the US to the nuclear deal and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement.

After six rounds of talks which ended on June 20, the parties said serious differences remain between Iran and the US for restoration of the deal.

