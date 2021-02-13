Iran's tally of COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.5 million

Tehran [Iran], February 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's health ministry reported 7,298 daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total nationwide infections to 1,503,753.



The pandemic has so far claimed 58,809 lives in Iran, up by 58 in the past 24 hours, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, during her daily briefing.

Of the newly infected, 557 were hospitalized, said Lari.

A total of 1,285,014 people have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,729 remain in intensive care units, she added.

According to the spokeswoman, 9,938,625 tests for the virus have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

Iranian health ministry started the COVID-19 vaccination in Iran on Tuesday using Russia-made vaccine Sputnik V. Iran's ambassador to Moscow announced that the second batch of the vaccine will arrive in Iran on Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

