Iraq arrests terrorists responsible for Baghdad bombing: PM

"We have arrested all members of the cowardly terrorist cell that planned and carried out the attack," al-Kadhimi tweeted on Saturday, adding that they will be publicly tried.

Baghdad, July 25 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has announced the dismantlement of a terrorist cell linked to a recent bombing in capital Baghdad, which left dozens of people killed and wounded.

Last week, 30 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the bomb explosion at a crowded market in Sadr city, an eastern district of Baghdad.

The Islamic State (IS) terror group later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Deadly bombings have been rare in Baghdad, as the security situation has improved in Iraq since security forces fully defeated the IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, IS remnants have since retreated into deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

--IANS

ksk/