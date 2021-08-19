Iraq condemns Turkish airstrikes

The Iraqi Ministerial Council for National Security, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss situation in the Sinjar area and the measures taken to maintain security there, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baghdad, Aug 19 (IANS) Iraqi authorities have condemned airstrikes by a Turkish aircraft in Sinjar area in the northern province of Nineveh, stressing its rejection to the violation of sovereignty.

"The council condemned the unilateral military actions that offend the principles of good neighbourliness, and rejected the use of Iraqi territory to settle scores from any party," a statement from al-Kadhimi's office said, referring to the recent airstrikes on positions believed to be used by the outlawed Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in Sinjar.

The meeting came a day following an airstrike by a drone on a school building used by the PKK members near the town of Sinjar, leaving 18 PKK militants killed.

The PKK is seen by Turkey as a "terrorist" group, and the Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardment against the positions in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union.

