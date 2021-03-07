Iraq, Iran call for enhancing regional security

A statement by the Prime Minister's media office said he received a phone call from Rouhani on Saturday, during which they discussed means to develop bilateral relations at various levels and praised the efforts to enhance security and stability of the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

Baghdad, March 7 (IANS) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have called for enhancing security and stability of the region.

The two leaders called on "all actors in the region to enhance calm through wisdom in dealing with regional crises and challenges", the statement said.

They also agreed that "dialogue is the only way to solve conflicts and crises in the region".

Rouhani also "condemned all activities committed by some groups that disturb the security of Iraq", the statement said, referring to the recent rocket attacks targeting military bases, as well as the US embassy in Baghdad.

Iraq-US relations have been strained since January 3, 2020, when an American drone struck a convoy near the Baghdad airport.

The strike killed Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

US troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State, mainly providing training and advise.

--IANS

