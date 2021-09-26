Iraq rejects calls for normalising ties with Israel

Baghdad, Sep 26 (IANS) The Iraqi government has declared its rejection of local calls for normalisation of relations with Israel as such a move is "prohibited by the Iraqi laws".

A statement by the media office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed that "the concept of normalisation is constitutionally, legally, and politically rejected in the Iraqi state, and that the government clearly expressed Iraq's firm position in support of the Palestinian right in establishing an independent state with al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital", reports Xinhua news agency.