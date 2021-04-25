Iraq reports 6,034 new COVID-19 cases, 1,031,322 in total

Baghdad [Iraq], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 6,034 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide number to 1,031,322, a day after a huge fire killed dozens in a hospital treating coronavirus patients in the capital Baghdad.



A statement by the ministry also reported 40 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 15,257, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 7,335 to 905,301.

A total of 9,116,609 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 39,675 done during the day.

Meanwhile, 6,223 people were vaccinated against the COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses received to 304,461.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections after the health ministry announced on Feb. 15 the detection of a new strain characterized by faster transmission and a higher level of severity. (ANI/Xinhua)

