Iraq reports 685 new COVID-19 cases, 612,092 in total

Baghdad [Iraq], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 685 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 612,092.



It also reported seven new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,984, and 1,567 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 578,292.

A total of 5,305,002 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 37,828 done during the day, according to a statement.

On Jan. 19, the ministry said in a statement that the Iraqi National Board for Selection of Drugs (NBSD) had approved the emergency use of China's Sinopharm and British AstraZeneca vaccines to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Previously, the NBSD already approved the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to combat the pandemic.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

