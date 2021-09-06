Iraq signs deal with France's Total on 4 energy projects

Baghdad, Sep 6 (IANS) Iraq has signed a deal worth $27 billion with French oil and gas company Total on four energy projects, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The deal, signed on Sunday, includes three contracts between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and Total to develop the oil field of Artawi in the southern province of Basra, while the fourth was signed between the Ministry of Electricity and Total to establish a solar energy project, reports Xinhua news agency.