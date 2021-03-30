Iraqi, Egyptian, Jordanian FMs meet over trilateral summit

At a joint press conference after the meeting on Monday, Hussein said the three ministers exchanged views on cooperation among the countries and several regional and international issues, reports Xinhua news agency.

Baghdad, March 30 (IANS) Egyptian and Jordanian Foreign Ministers Sameh Shoukry and Ayman Safadi met their Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein during which they discussed preparation for a summit expected to bring together the leaders of the three countries.

"We discussed various topics, including electricity interconnection and the project of an oil pipeline from the Iraq's oil-hub of Basra to Jordan's port of Aqaba," he added.

At the same conference, Shoukry said they discussed "projects to be implemented by the three countries in the fields of economy, energy, electricity, health, agriculture, industry, food, and construction".

The understandings reached by the governments of the three countries will be sent to the three leaders in the upcoming summit, he said.

The meeting reviewed developments in the Arab region, especially the Palestinian issue, the crises in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as well as cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and extremism, according to Shoukry.

"We stand with all our capabilities with the Iraqi government in its efforts to enhance security, stability, reconstruction and provide a better life for the Iraqi people," Safadi said.

"The support for Iraq, its security, and stability is fundamental to the security and stability of the entire region."

He said the three countries have a similar view on the issue of Palestine as they "all want a comprehensive and just peace that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people".

On March 26, Iraq announced that the trilateral summit, initially scheduled for March 27, was postponed indefinitely, a train collision in Egypt killed and wounded dozens.

The leaders of the three countries have been working to strengthen economic and trade cooperation over the past few years, with three summits having being held since 2019.

--IANS

ksk/