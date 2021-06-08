Iraqi intelligence officer assassinated in Baghdad

The office, identified as Nibras Farman, was killed on Monday after the gunmen shot him with their silenced weapons in front of his house in al-Baladiyat neighbourhood, the source told Xinhua news agency on the condition of anonymity.

Baghdad, June 8 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen assassinated a senior officer of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) in capital Baghdad, an Interior Ministry source said.

The source added that the security forces launched an investigation into the incident.

In March, unidentified gunmen assassinated Mohammed Laith, another officer of the INIS, in Baghdad's Mansour neighbourhood.

The repeated assassination of security officers and some civil activists comes despite repeated calls by the Iraqi government and political parties to contain the uncontrolled weapons of some armed groups in the country.

