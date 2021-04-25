  1. Sify.com
  4. Iraqi Interior Ministry says Baghdad Hospital fire death toll rises to 82

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 25th, 2021, 16:25:07hrs
Representative image

Baghdad [Iraq], April 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll in the fire at a Baghdad hospital for treating coronavirus patients has increased to 82, while 110 others were injured, Iraqi state-run INA news agency reported on Sunday, citing the Interior Ministry.

Earlier in the day, a member of the local supreme commission on human rights, Ali Al Bayati, said that 58 people had been killed in the fire.
On Saturday, a fire broke out at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital for treating coronavirus patients in Baghdad. The incident was reportedly caused by the explosion of an oxygen cylinder. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has ordered to detain the head of the hospital as part of a probe into the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

