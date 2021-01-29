Iraqi PM confirms killing of deputy IS leader

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Al-Kadhimni said that Abu Yasir al-Eisawi, the group's deputy leader and head of the IS militants in Iraq, was killed in the operation which was conducted based on intelligence reports, reports Xinhua news agency.

Al-Kadhimi did not give further details about where exactly and when the operation took place.

Iraqi forces have intensified efforts against the IS after the terror group increased deadly attacks across the country, including the January 21 twin suicide bombings that killed 32 and injured more than 100 others in Baghdad, as well as the attack on paramilitary outpost in Salahudin two days later that claimed the lives of 11 troopers.

The bombings were the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in nearly two years, as the security situation has improved since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country.attacks against security forces and civilians.

