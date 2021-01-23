Iraqi security forces launch new anti-IS operation

In a statement on Friday, the country's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said that acting on intelligence reports, the security forces arrested "some wanted suspected terrorists" in Baghdad, Anbar province and Kirkuk province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Baghdad, Jan 23 (IANS) Iraqi security forces have launched a new operation to hunt down Islamic State (IS) militants from all across the country after 32 people were killed in the twin suicide bombings in Baghdad earlier this week.

The captured suspects are believed to have links to the IS and have information about the group's leaders in the country, the statement added.

It also said that the CTS troops would continue operations in the next few days to hunt down the IS remnants.

The operation came aday after two suicide bombings took place on Thursday morning in a bustling outdoor market in the Bab al-Sharji area in downtown Baghdad.

The IS has claimed responsibility for the bombings that targeted a Shia gathering in the area.

Thursday's bombings were the first such attack in the Iraqi capital city in nearly two years, as the security situation has improved since the Iraqi security forces fully defeated the IS across the country late in 2017.

However, sporadic deadly incidents still occur in the war-ravaged country.

