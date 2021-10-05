IRCTC to launch Bharat Darshan Tourist Train from Madhya Pradesh on Oct 8

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): In a bid to promote religious tourism in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is starting a special Bharat Darshan Tourist train on October 8 which will run from Rewa station of Madhya Pradesh to Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar and Vaishno Devi Shrine.



According to the IRCTC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Anand Kumar Jha, the main aim to run this train is to give an enhanced experience to explore beautiful historical and devotional places of North India. To provide comfort to the passengers, a boarding facility in this special train will be available from Rewa as well as Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Habibganj, Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina and Jhansi stations.

"The eight nights and nine days tour has been designed keeping in mind the interest of every kind of traveller, who loves fun with devotion and visit old traditional cities of India," he added.

He further informed that the company has decided the tour price starts from Rs 8,505 per person for sleeper class and Rs 10,395 per person for 3AC.

In this tour package, passengers will be provided breakfast, lunch and dinner with accommodation in budget hotels or dharmshalas as well as tourist buses. Also, accident insurance up to Rs 4 lakhs will also be given to the passengers.

During the entire duration of the journey, the IRCTC team will take care of all protocols, related to hygiene and health, and ensure a safe and worry-free experience by maintaining social distancing at all times. To book this journey, it will be mandatory for every passenger to have taken both processes of COVID vaccine and the age limit is 18 years and above.

It is worth mentioning that Bharat-Darshan is a joint project of Indian Railways and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, which organises the world's cheapest tour packages from time to time. This is one of the very popular tour packages to explore various destinations, Jha said. (ANI)

