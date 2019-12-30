Irish mum wants Varadkar to follow up daughter's murder trial

Panaji, Dec 30 (IANS) Andrea Brannigan, mother of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin, an Irish youngster who was murdered in a Goa beach village in 2017, wants Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, to push Indian authorities to speed-up the murder trial.

Varadkar is currently holidaying in his native village of Malvan in Maharashtra, a short distance from Goa.

Via Twitter, Brannigan urged Varadkar to follow up on her daughter's murder trial, which the mother claims has been dragging despite being fast-tracked.

"While enjoying himself in Goa, Irish PM should discuss the rape/murder case of Irish national Danielle McLaughlin and why the trial is going far too slow despite being fast tracked? Is very shameful if he doesn't do anything about it.@LeoVaradkar," Brannigan tweeted via her account @Andreabmcl28. Varadkar is visiting his ancestral village of Malvan in Southern Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district and would also be spending some time in Goa too, during his holidays. After her daughter was murdered in 2017, Brannigan also personally met Varadkar urging a quick trial to ensure justice for her daughter. Police have already arrested on Vikas Bhagat (27), a history-sheeter, in connection with Danielle's murder. Danielle was holidaying in the South Goa beach village and was known to the accused. Police claim that the accused had murdered the Irish tourist by stabbing her with a beer bottle. maya/prs