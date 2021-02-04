Iron spikes, nails removed from Ghazipur road: Delhi Police (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it had got removed the iron spikes and nails cemented into the road near the spot where farmers have been protesting on the Ghazipur entry point. It, however, clarified that the iron spikes and nails would be strategically put up at other places.

The action comes after a group of MPs from 10 opposition parties visited the Ghazipur border on Thursday morning to meet the farmers but were unable to reach the spot due to bed of iron spikes and nails at the barricades.

A senior Delhi Police officer told IANS: "We are strategically planning to install these iron spikes and nails at another location. That is why they have been removed from here around 11 am. We will install them wherever we need to."

The Bhartiya Kisan Union said: "A right decision has been taken now. By doing the fortification in the area, an atmosphere to facilitate a dialogue can't be created. But better be late than never. The government should not take such decisions that make the protesters feel that they are sitting on the border of another country."

--IANS

msk/dpb/tsb