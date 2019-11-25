Irrigation scam case against Ajit Pawar closed

New Delhi: Scarcely 48 hours after Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister, the irrigation scam case against him was officially closed today.

The scam, pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in Maharashtra during the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party rule.

Ajit Pawar was among the NCP ministers who were in-charge of the irrigation department at different times between 1999 and 2014 during the Congress-NCP coalition rule in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, has accused the BJP of pressuring Ajit Pawar to switch sides or face Enforcement Directorate probes. On September 24, the ED had registered a case of money laundering against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and several others, triggering a political turmoil in Maharashtra ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections for 288 seats.