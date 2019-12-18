Is Bengal separate from rest of India, asks Shahnawaz

Panaji, Dec 18 (IANS) BJP's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning the Trinamool Congress supremo's allegiance to the Constitution vis a vis her criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Mamata Banerjee, is Bengal separate from the rest of India or does it believe in the Constitutiuon? Does she think (Bengal) has separated from the country just because she is the Chief Minister," Hussain told a press conference here.

"India's Constitution applies to all, whether they like it or not. Didn't Mamata take part in the electoral process of this country? They are confusing people. The Act has been implemented and there's no space for 'ifs' and 'buts' now," Hussain said. Slamming the Congress and accusing the opposition party of trying to instigate violence in different parts of the country to oppose the CAA, Hussain said that Congress leaders should come clear if they want Muslims from India's neighbouring countries to be included in the ambit of the new amendment. "We have given citizenship to those whose religious identity is in danger, but we will go across the entire country and ask the Congress to explain the mistakes we have done in the Bill," Hussain said. "If Congress has the courage, then it should tell if they want Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to be added in this Bill. Is that what Congress wants? First they have to clear their stand," Hussain added. maya/arm