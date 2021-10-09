IS claims responsiblity for Afghan mosque bombing

In a statement issued on Friday night, the terror group identified the suicide bomber as Muhammad, an Uyghur Muslim, reports Khaama Press.

Kabul, Oct 9 (IANS) The Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province that left at least over 45 people dead and hundreds of others injured, the media reported on Saturday.

The blast occurred inside a Shia Muslim mosque building in Kunduz city, the provincial capital, at around 2 p.m. when over 300 hundred people were attending the Friday prayers.

However, there were conflicting reports over the death toll.

While the director of the culture and information department in Kunduz said that 43 people were killed, local Afghan media have put the toll between 46 to 50.

Local security officials said over 300 hundred people were at the mosque during the time of the blast.

Witnesses have said over 100 worshippers were killed and wounded in the attack.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan had also said in initial reports that over 100 people were killed and wounded .

The Taliban have condemned the attack and pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

