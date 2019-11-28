Is Governor's post still needed, asks Bengal minister

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) Lashing out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday questioned the need for retaining the post of Governor and wondered whether it was constitutional on the part of a nominated person to try to lord over an elected regime.

"Some posers need to be discussed. How constitutional is it to ignore the head of an elected government? Is it constitutional to criticise the government in a programme where he has been invited," Chatterejee asked with an obvious reference to Tuesday's Constitution Day programme at the state Assembly where Dhankhar criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state.

Dhankhar and Banerjee did not greet each other or make eye contact before or after the programme, even though the Chief Minister was present alongside the Speaker, senior officials and legislative leaders of various parties to formally welcome and see off the Governor. Banerjee later told the media: "Even the Prime Minister smiles and talks when he meets me. He never behaves like this." Responding to Banerjee, Dhankhar tweeted: "I would never ever compromise on extending courtesy to anyone, much less Hon'ble CM for whom I have enormous personal regard. Surprisingly she made no expected move, leaving me bewildered. Was stumped." Chatterjee said there was also a need to discuss whether it is "constitutional for a nominated Governor to try to lord over an elected government." "The constitution is 70 years old. Is the post of Governor still needed? Over the past three years, the expenses of Raj Bhavan have gone up three times," he said. Chatterjee also accused the NDA government at the Centre of 'rattling' the federal structure of the Constitution. "That means the Constitution itself is being rattled," he said. ssp/arm