Is it justifiable? Nitish jibes Giriraj Singh for 'beat up officials' remark

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday used sarcasm to target Union Minister Giriraj Singh's recent remark of "beating up officials."



The union minister and BJP leader had on Saturday during a public meeting at his constituency of Begusarai in Bihar advised people to "beat up with bamboo sticks" those officials who appeared insensitive to their concerns.

When asked about Singh's remarks, the chief minster said: "You should ask him if using the word 'beat up' is justifiable or appropriate."

Singh had in his address said: "If someone (any government official) doesn't listen to your grievances, hit them with a bamboo stick. Neither we ask them to do any illegitimate job, nor will we tolerate illegitimate 'nanga nritya' by any official."

"Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly, village mukhiyas, District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates... these are all under obligation to serve the people," said the minister who holds fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy farming portfolios. (ANI)

