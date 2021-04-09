Is it right to export Covid vaccines amid surge in cases: Rahul

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday took potshots at the BJP-led Central government over the export of Covid vaccines and said that the government should help all states without any discrimination.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Amid the growing cases of Covid-19, lack of vaccines is a serious issue and not a celebration. By putting own countrymen at risk is it right to export Covid vaccines? Central government should help all states without any discrimination. We all need to defeat this pandemic unitedly."