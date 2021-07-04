IS militants kill 4 Iraqi fishermen

Baghdad, July 4 (IANS) Four fishermen were killed and five others injured in an attack carried out by the Islamic State (IS) terror group group at a lake in Iraq's western province of Anbar, an official said.

The attack took place on Saturday when IS militants opened fire on fishermen at the lake of Haditha Dam near the town of Haditha, some 200 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, the town's mayor Mabrouk al-Jughaifi told Xinhua news agency.