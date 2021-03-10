Is Naam Tamilar Katchi founder Seeman losing his appeal?

NTK hit the headlines when it garnered a 4 per cent vote share during the 2019 general elections and the slogans coined by Seeman, including jobs for Tamil youths, were an instant hit.

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) floated by actor-turned-politician, Seeman, is facing an uphill task in retaining its lower and middle level leaders and party cadres who are joining other political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

With Seeman making fiery speeches on Tamil nationalism and supporting the cause of Tamil Eelam, several youths joined the party and the Tamil diaspora spread across states funded him heavily.

However, lately Seeman's charm seems to be waning and several party leaders and cadres have quit the party and joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and even the BJP which was a party taboo for Seeman and the NTK.

Seeman had actively campaigned against both the Congress and the BJP in previous Tamil Nadu elections and had a big role in the defeat of these parties but now the actor-turned-politician seems to have lost direction.

M. Senkottayian, NTK's General Secretary of the Trichy unit, told IANS, "Seeman seems to be in a fancy world and is making statements without any authentic proof of what he is talking about. We are making fools of ourselves before the people and as a politician at the grassroot level, I cannot continue like this. I am joining the DMK."

Seeman has announced all the 234 candidates contesting on his party symbol and had taken to social media with the announcement of the candidates list.

He was arrested in Canada for speaking in favour of a civil war in Sri Lanka and had advocated bombing of Sinhala schools in retaliation to Tamil "genocide".

While Seeman has already announced 234 candidates for all the seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there is still no clear picture about the political stand he would be taking for the polls.

With his party cadres deserting the NTK, Seeman is not able to find any allies which has put the party in a precarious position.

Senior Tamil journalist K. Raghupathy, who had tracked the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and Tamil nationalism, spoke to IANS and said, "Seeman is not focused. In politics you should have a focus and if that is not there it will be the end."

