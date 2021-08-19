Is Nitish Kumar ally or slave of PM Modi? asks Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (India) [India], August 19 (ANI): Launching a scathing on the Bihar Chief Minister, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asked if Nitish Kumar is ally or slave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Yadav's remarks came when he was asked to comment on caste-based census. The RJD has been demanding caste-based census.

"We have been writing to the Prime Minister from August 4, to talk about caste census but the PM has no time to meet the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Is Nitish Kumar an ally or a slave of PM?" he asked.

Nitish Kumar, who is BJP's ally in Bihar, is in favour of caste-based census and has written to the Prime Minister seeking a meeting to discuss the matter. However, Kumar said, he is waiting for an appointment to meet PM Modi.

"The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has informed us about receiving my letter regarding the demand for conducting a caste-based census. We are waiting for an appointment," he said on August 16.

He had said a resolution regarding the caste-based census was passed unanimously in Bihar Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council in 2019. A resolution was passed unanimously once again in 2020 in the state Legislative Assembly.

The RJD leader on Wednesday held a meeting with party leaders from Jharkhand over the expansion of the RJD in the state.

"I will be visiting Jharkhand third Sunday of every month to ensure the party's work. We lost few seats last time with less margin. We had a detailed discussion over the issues," he said.

Yadav informed that Sanjay Yadav is the principal general secretary of RJD in Jharkhand.

Slamming the Prime Minister, the former state minister said, "Not even a single central committee has been sent to the state to review the flood situation. The PM has turned a deaf ear to the flood crisis in Bihar." (ANI)

