Is plaintiff from SC/ST community: TDP on land grabbing case

Amaravati, March 17 (IANS) Following a CID case against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly grabbing land from Dalits, party state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu questioned if the complainant, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, belongs to the Dalit community?

"Does Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy belong to SC or ST castes? How will a case be registered under the SC/ST Act when he complains? Atrocities law is being debilitated," claimed Atchannaidu.

In his tirade against the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the TDP state president questioned if a former chief minister has ever been prosecuted under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act?

Atchannaidu claimed that the then TDP government offered the same compensation package to assigned farmers as well as part of the land pooling in 2015.

"Would it not be factional to file a case against it now with CID notices? CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy still uses poor assigned lands for his purposes," he claimed.

The TDP leader alleged that Reddy has a history of building houses on assigned lands and claimed that hundreds of acres of assigned lands were confiscated in the name of housing.

According to the north Andhra leader, Reddy used assigned lands in Idupalapaya and also without allegedly providing compensation to Vadrevu and Nizampatnam Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) land victims.

"False allegations are being made against TDP president Chandrababu with political malice. We have undertaken land pooling for capital construction, and none were used for personal purposes," he claimed.

He claimed those lands were acquired with the permission of famers and alleged if it was not true that Reddy ordered seizure of assigned lands for a solar company's needs?

"Cultivated assigned lands were forcibly encroached from the poor to convert them into housing plots. Seven hundred acres of assigned lands in Idupulapaya were used for 30 years by his family (Jagan)," Atchannaidu claimed.

He claimed that former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy said in the Assembly that 610 acres were returned to the government after the matter allegedly came to light.

"And then changed his course by saying that (he) will return only 300 acres. Can you say no to the fact that your father, Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy amended the assigned land transfer prohibition Act in 2007 and enacted by ordinance?" he claimed.

Fresh trouble is brewing for Naidu as the CID filed an FIR naming him and a minister from his cabinet for allegedly being involved in a case of land grab from Dalits in Amaravati capital region.

The other accused person is education baron Ponguru Narayana who owns the Narayana group of educational institutions. Narayana served as the municipal minister in Naidu's cabinet.

This case has been registered following a complaint by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, who alleged that up to 500 acres have been grabbed from Dalits in this particular case and many more at other places.

--IANS

sth/bg