Is Rahul giving a miss to party meetings?

Replying to a query, Rahul Gandhi's office said he didn't attend as he's not a member of the election panel.

Of late, Rahul has been giving a slip to important party meetings. He didn't attend the September 12 meet, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, where a slew of decisions were taken and the national economic situation was also taken up.

The meeting, meant for party general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and leaders of the Congress legislaturs parties, was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior party leader AK Antony.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi, party leader R.P.N. Singh said it was only of general secretaries and state in-charges. To scotch speculations, the party listed activities of Rahul Gandhi, a member of Congress Working Committee. He attended the August 10 CWC meeting that took up the issue of new president, was also present at the CWC sitting convened to discuss abrogation of Article 370. He tried to visit Srinagar with a delegation of opposition leaders, toured Waynad, his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, waynad, and also wrote letter to the Prime Minister and Ministers regarding flood situation there. Rahul Gandhi quit his post after the poll debacle of the Congress and refused to be persuaded to review his decision. He maintained that no Gandhi should take over as the party chief. But 3 months later senior leaders decided that Sonia Gandhi should take over as the interim party chief. However, Congress sources said he would be participating in the padyatra at Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The party has planned padyatras across the country on the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.