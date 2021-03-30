IS remains a threat, says US envoy

In a statement on Monday, John Godfrey, the acting special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, said that since the defeat of the group's "fraudulent territorial caliphate" in 2019, it has intensified its focus on the activities of its branches and networks, reports dpa news agency.

Washington, March 30 (IANS) A US envoy warned that the Islamic State (IS) terror group still remains a significant security threat in Syria, Iraq and beyond, including Europe and North America.

This was demonstrated by an attack in Mozambique during the weekend in which more than 55 security forces were killed, the envoy said.

"Attacks such as these are clear indicators that IS continues to actively seek to spread its malign activity to new fronts.

"Ensuring the enduring global defeat of IS will entail effectively countering IS branches and networks outside of Iraq and Syria, and we as a coalition recognisee that," he was further quoted as saying in the statement

Several Foreign Ministers from countries in the anti-IS coalition will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday co-hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Sophie Wilmes, Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign affairs.

Tuesday's meeting will largely focus on the coalition's continuing efforts in Iraq and Syria, Godfrey added.

In addition, the meeting would discuss the growing threat of the terror group outside of Iraq and Syria, particularly in Africa, and the ways in which the coalition can contribute to collective efforts to ensure its enduring defeat around the world.

