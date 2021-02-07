IS terrorist arrested in Karachi

Zakirullah alias Shafiullah was captured in a joint operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the paramilitary force Rangers on a tip-off in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, a spokesman for the CTD said on Saturday.

Karachi, Feb 7 (IANS) Pakistani security agencies arrested an Islamic State (IS) terrorist in Karachi and also foiled militant activities, officials said.

Security personnel recovered a hand grenade and pistol from the possession of the terrorist, who was previously associated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and later joined the IS, Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying in a statement.

Zakirullah, who belonged to Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had received terrorist training in Afghanistan, he said.

The spokesman added that Zakirullah had arrived in Karachi for carrying out terrorist attacks along with other militants against law enforcement agencies.

The CTD said the terrorist has confessed his links with the TTP and the IS and his involvement in a series of extremist acts in different parts of the country.

